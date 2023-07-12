Open Menu

NCSW, UNFPA Host Meeting To Strengthen Provincial Commissions

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 11:54 PM

NCSW, UNFPA host meeting to strengthen provincial commissions

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with UNFPA ( United Nations Population Fund), hosted an event 'Strengthening Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women and Building Synergies' on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with UNFPA ( United Nations Population Fund), hosted an event 'Strengthening Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women and Building Synergies' on Wednesday.

Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women (PCSWs) from every province, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir participated, said a press release.

The major objective of the event was to share the experience and expertise of NCSW with the provinces for building synergies for effective coordination and further uptake in the provincial context as well as to promote collective advocacy on major areas including countering gender-based violence and child marriage, political party manifestos, allocation of reserved seats for differently-abled women in the boards of the National and Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women, launching of scooty project and day care centers at public universities and hospitals, celebration of National and International Women Day with a collective vision and goals.

The National Media Fellowship programme, Media Monitoring System and preparation of National Reports for CSW were special focus of deliberations followed by group discussions with representatives of each Provincial Commission. The lessons learned by NCSW and challenges faced were shared for building way forward through collaboration.

NCSW's legislative initiatives; standard operating procedures for complaints redressal, mapping of laws, monitoring mechanism for enforcement of pro-women legislation and the Child Marriage Bill were discussed in detail.

The event was attended by Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson NCSW; Khwaja Imran Raza, Secretary NCSW; Fauzia Shaheen, Chairperson Balchistan Commission on the Status of Women(online); Nuzhat Shirin, Chairperson Sindh Commission on the Status of Women; Rehana Khan, Chairperson State Commission on the Status of Women; Nabila Javed, Secretary Punjab Commission on the Status of Women; Amina Durrani, Program Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women; Fida Hussain, Secretary Women Development Department Gilgit Baltistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Punjab Marriage Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Women Media Event From Share

Recent Stories

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

9 minutes ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

9 minutes ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

9 minutes ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

9 minutes ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

17 minutes ago
Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

16 minutes ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

16 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

17 minutes ago
 IMF's Stand-by Agreement approval, a major step to ..

IMF's Stand-by Agreement approval, a major step to help stabilize economy: PM

13 minutes ago
 UN Experts Find No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP ..

UN Experts Find No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP Despite Kiev's Statements - IA ..

13 minutes ago
 France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Jap ..

France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Japan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan