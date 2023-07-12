NCSW, UNFPA host meeting to strengthen provincial commissions

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with UNFPA ( United Nations Population Fund), hosted an event 'Strengthening Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women and Building Synergies' on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with UNFPA ( United Nations Population Fund), hosted an event 'Strengthening Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women and Building Synergies' on Wednesday.

Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women (PCSWs) from every province, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir participated, said a press release.

The major objective of the event was to share the experience and expertise of NCSW with the provinces for building synergies for effective coordination and further uptake in the provincial context as well as to promote collective advocacy on major areas including countering gender-based violence and child marriage, political party manifestos, allocation of reserved seats for differently-abled women in the boards of the National and Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women, launching of scooty project and day care centers at public universities and hospitals, celebration of National and International Women Day with a collective vision and goals.

The National Media Fellowship programme, Media Monitoring System and preparation of National Reports for CSW were special focus of deliberations followed by group discussions with representatives of each Provincial Commission. The lessons learned by NCSW and challenges faced were shared for building way forward through collaboration.

NCSW's legislative initiatives; standard operating procedures for complaints redressal, mapping of laws, monitoring mechanism for enforcement of pro-women legislation and the Child Marriage Bill were discussed in detail.

The event was attended by Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson NCSW; Khwaja Imran Raza, Secretary NCSW; Fauzia Shaheen, Chairperson Balchistan Commission on the Status of Women(online); Nuzhat Shirin, Chairperson Sindh Commission on the Status of Women; Rehana Khan, Chairperson State Commission on the Status of Women; Nabila Javed, Secretary Punjab Commission on the Status of Women; Amina Durrani, Program Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women; Fida Hussain, Secretary Women Development Department Gilgit Baltistan.