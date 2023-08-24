Open Menu

NCSW's Chairperson Visits Jarnawala

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chairperson National Commission for Women's Dignity (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Wednesday visited Jarnawala along with Secretary NCSW Khawaja Imran Raza and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad.

The purpose of the visit was to express solidarity with the Christian families affected by the Jaranwala tragedy.

Talking to members of Christian families, she shed light on the unfortunate extremist elements in the society, particularly condemning those people who spread disorder. She assured the Christian community of NCSW's full support in this hour of pain and sorrow.

The Chairperson further said that the protection of the rights of minorities is the prime responsibility of the government and law enforcement agencies would take all necessary measures to punish the culprits involved in this tragedy.

