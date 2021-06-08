NCTA includes more individuals from GB in 4th Schedule list

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) included more individuals from Gilgit Baltistan in the list of 4th Schedule.

According to newly published list, two more individuals from district Diamer have also been added which raised the total number to 36 in the 4th schedule list.

The new list includes the Names of MWM provincial president Syed Ali Rizvi, GB assembly member Ghulam Shehzad Agha, Islami Tehreik provincial (ITP) leaders Sheikh Mirza Ali, Manzoor Parwana and Col. Nadir, Amanat Khan from Gilgit district, Col. (R) Nadir, Deedar Ali, Faizanul Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Javed, Maulana Faraz Ahmed, Maulana Maqbool Mir, Qari Ikramullah, Raja Nasir, Razzaq, Saddam Ahmed, Shahid Hussain, Shehzad, Shakeel Ahmed, Sheikh Mirza Ali.

The names of Sheikh Qaiser, Sher Jahan, Shoaib, Syed Hassan Shah Kazmi, Syed Qaim Ali Shah Kazmi, Waqas Ahmed, Zahoor Abbas and Zainul Abidin are also included in 4th Schedule.

Agha Syed Ali Rizvi, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Karimi, Ghulam from Baltistan Division, Shehzad Agha, Manzoor Parwana, Mufti Muhammad Ali Ganchhe, Shabbir Hussain Khurramang, Sheikh Bilal Samari and Yawar Abbas from Nagar are also included in the list.

Hasnain Ramal of Hunza, Osama Ali Qureshi of Diamer, Maulvi Bakhsh Sher and Mubashirullah (RBK) have also been included in 4th Schedule list. A total of 36 names from Gilgit-Baltistan have been included in the list.