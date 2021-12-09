UrduPoint.com

NCWR Starts Series Of Film Festival

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:46 PM

NCWR starts series of film festival

The National Commission for Women's Rights (NCWR) has launched a series of film festivals to mark the 16-day campaign violence against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Commission for Women's Rights (NCWR) has launched a series of film festivals to mark the 16-day campaign violence against women.

Talking to APP an official of NCWR said that the film series was produced by the Ministry of Human Rights, NCSW, and the European Union in Pakistan in collaboration with Series of (SOC) Films.

"Films are targeted to all audiences so that women whether rural or urban understand what their rights are", he said.

The films have been co-produced by the Ministry of Human Rights and Sharmeen Obaid Chennai.

Raising awareness is the first step towards helping women victims of domestic violence, he added.

He said that the film discusses inheritance laws in Pakistan on the basis of our constitution and religion.

He said it highlights the issue of women who are deprived of inheritance and property rights.

He said it emphasizes the right of women to inherit property after the death of their spouse or parent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies European Union Chennai Women All

Recent Stories

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite f ..

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite from Guinea to China’s Bosai ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO holds meeting with minorities

DPO holds meeting with minorities

32 seconds ago
 Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Ali Muhamm ..

Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Ali Muhammad

35 seconds ago
 CM Mahmood Khan for collective efforts to eliminat ..

CM Mahmood Khan for collective efforts to eliminate corruption

36 seconds ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $3.8 billion drilling contr ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $3.8 billion drilling contract, underscoring strong growt ..

17 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87475 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87475 cusecs water

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.