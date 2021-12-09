NCWR starts series of film festival

The National Commission for Women's Rights (NCWR) has launched a series of film festivals to mark the 16-day campaign violence against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Commission for Women's Rights (NCWR) has launched a series of film festivals to mark the 16-day campaign violence against women.

Talking to APP an official of NCWR said that the film series was produced by the Ministry of Human Rights, NCSW, and the European Union in Pakistan in collaboration with Series of (SOC) Films.

"Films are targeted to all audiences so that women whether rural or urban understand what their rights are", he said.

The films have been co-produced by the Ministry of Human Rights and Sharmeen Obaid Chennai.

Raising awareness is the first step towards helping women victims of domestic violence, he added.

He said that the film discusses inheritance laws in Pakistan on the basis of our constitution and religion.

He said it highlights the issue of women who are deprived of inheritance and property rights.

He said it emphasizes the right of women to inherit property after the death of their spouse or parent.