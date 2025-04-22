Open Menu

NDF Calls For Collective Responsibility During Ongoing Anti-polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Sindh Government has launched a province-wide polio vaccination campaign from April 21 to 27, 2025, targeting over 10.6 million children under the age of five. In support of this vital initiative,

Abid Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan has called for heightened vigilance and stronger community cooperation to eliminate the polio virus from Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Abid Lashari said that the presence of polio in our communities remains a threat to our children’s future.

He said that It is our collective duty to ensure every child is vaccinated. Parents, educators, community leaders, and health workers must work hand in hand to protect the next generation.

Karachi alone aims to immunize over 2.76 million children through door-to-door campaigns, schools, and community outreach points.

However, health authorities report ongoing challenges, including vaccine refusals and missed children.

Lashari emphasized the need to counter misinformation and build trust within communities.

“We must not let misinformation or negligence stand in the way of a polio-free Pakistan,”

The NDF and its partner organizations are actively assisting local health departments by raising awareness and facilitating access to vaccination services, especially for children with disabilities and those in remote areas.

