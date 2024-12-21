Open Menu

NDF, CNBA Organize Dialogue On Health, Education Budget Allocation In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM

NDF, CNBA organize dialogue on Health, Education Budget Allocation in Pakistan

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The National Disability and Development Forum NDF with collaboration of Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA), managed by Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), Islamabad, organized a dialogue on the health and education budget allocations in Pakistan held in District Shaheed BenazirAbad.

The speakers Abid Lashari President NDF Shahzado Jiskani, Lal Chand, Farooq Bhatti, Tariq Hussain Channar Program Manager NDF, Yaseen Khaskheli and others focused on analyzing budget trends from 2021-22 to 2024-25, shedding light on infrastructure gaps and regional disparities that continue to challenge these vital sectors.

The event highlighted how gradual budget increases have not been sufficient to meet the country’s growing needs, with pronounced inequities across provinces in both the health and education sectors.

At the provincial level, Sindh’s education budget emerged as a model of balanced distribution, with over Rs 507,576 million allocated, ensuring equitable funding across primary, secondary, and tertiary education. Conversely, Punjab’s budget, though significant at Rs 191,540 million, heavily favors tertiary education, with only 7% allocated to Primary education. KP followed a similar pattern, allocating 73% of its Rs 101,271 million budget to tertiary education, while Balochistan demonstrated a progressive shift by increasing its education budget by 218% in 2024-25, focusing significantly on primary and secondary education to address foundational learning needs.

The dialogue concluded with key recommendations aimed at addressing the structural funding gaps in both sectors. It was emphasized that Pakistan must increase its health budgets across all levels, prioritize hospital infrastructure and target funding toward underserved regions to reduce healthcare inequities.

Public-private partnerships and a stronger emphasis on preventive healthcare were suggested as critical strategies for enhancing service delivery.

In the education sector, rebalancing budget allocations to prioritize primary and secondary education was deemed essential for building a robust educational foundation nationwide.

These recommendations align with Pakistan’s commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

By addressing these critical gaps in funding and infrastructure, Pakistan can move closer to achieving equitable access to healthcare and education, fostering inclusive socio-economic development and improving the overall quality of life for its citizens.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Budget Sudanese Pound Event All From Million

Recent Stories

25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

17 minutes ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

27 minutes ago
 Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd ..

Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market

1 hour ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

1 hour ago
 Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team ..

Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today

2 hours ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this we ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffe ..

Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA

11 hours ago
 Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN ..

Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies

11 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Mi ..

UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan