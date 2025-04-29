NDF Denounces Deportation Of Pakistani Disable Child From India
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) NDF Pakistan has strongly denounced the deportation of a disabled Pakistani child from India, where he had traveled seeking urgent medical treatment.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Lashari expressed deep concern over the incident, calling it a grave violation of the fundamental rights of children with disabilities.
The denial of medical treatment and the deportation of a vulnerable child is not only inhumane but also against international conventions on the rights of persons with disabilities," he said. Abid Lashari urged the governments of Pakistan and India to prioritize humanitarian considerations above political tensions, especially where the lives and health of children are at stake.
He further appealed to international human rights organizations and disability rights groups to take immediate notice and intervene to ensure that children like Ayan are not made victims of political barriers.
"This is a wake-up call to strengthen cross-border medical cooperation for persons with disabilities, ensuring that no child suffers due to artificial divisions," Lashari emphasized.
The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) stands in solidarity with Ayan and his family, offering full support and calling for justice to be served.
APP.nsm
