NDF Distributes Relief Goods To Flood-hit People In Villages

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :National disability and development forum (NDF) in collaboration with USAID, Concern, worldwide and Muajjiz foundation distributed relief goods among 300 flood-affected people in different villages of Union Council Baandhi of Daur Taluka including Yar Muhammad Jamali, Achar Khan Jamali, Bhalay Dino Daahri,Pheri Khan Jamali and other areas.

President NDF Abid Lashari on the occasion said that international organizations have donated different materials to NDF for making temporary shelters in three union councils of Shaheed Benazirabad district including Baandhi, Aamarji and Abul Hassan Daahri which would be provided to needy people as helping destitute people was worship and flood-hit people would not leave alone in this difficult time Elected representatives and notables of the area Maula Bux Jamali.

Advocate Benzair Jamali, Abdul Ghani Jamali, Noor Muhammad Lashari and others were also present on the occasion.

