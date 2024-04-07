NDF distributes wheelchairs among disables

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) National Disability Forum (NDF) Pakistan Nawabshah distributed wheelchairs and tricycles among disabled people.

On this occasion, eminent social activist Abid Lashari said that as many as 7 wheelchairs and one tricycles were distributed among disabled from the donation given by Afzal Shaikh, who resides in London.

He further said that the Pakistani community living abroad, especially the Sindhi community, should take special measures for the rehabilitation of the persons with Disabilities in order to meet the lack of assisting devices.