NDF For Resolving Polio Vaccination Refusal Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 07:14 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan has urged all stakeholders to resolve polio vaccination refusal cases in Sindh.
Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan, emphasized the urgent need for coordinated efforts to ensure 100% vaccination coverage.
He said that Polio remains a threat to our children’s future as well could trigger life time morbidity to our innocent children as every missed child is a risk not only to themselves but to the entire community.
Abid said that denials must be addressed with serious intervention, including awareness campaigns, engagement with community leaders, and strict monitoring,
He further highlighted the tireless efforts of frontline health workers who risk their lives to eradicate polio.
He urged government and civil society to support them in ensuring that no child is left without vaccination.
APP/nsm
