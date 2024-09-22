Open Menu

NDF Holds Training On Personalized Emergency Preparedness Plans For Persons With Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM

NDF holds training on personalized emergency preparedness plans for persons with disabilities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Korea SHE Foundation, successfully conducted a one-day training on Personalized Emergency Preparedness Plans in Nawabshah.

The event was attended by 30 persons with disabilities, along with key stakeholders, to strengthen emergency preparedness and ensure the safety and well-being of people with disabilities in times of crisis.

The training, led by Tariq Hussain Channar, Program Manager at NDF, focused on building capacity among participants to develop tailored emergency plans suited to their unique needs.

The initiative aimed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively respond to natural disasters, health emergencies, and other critical situations.

During the interactive sessions, participants engaged in discussions and practical exercises on how to assess risks, communicate effectively during emergencies, and ensure accessible evacuation procedures.

The collaboration with the Korea SHE Foundation brought an international perspective, further enriching the content of the training.

Mr. Tariq Hussain Channar emphasized the importance of empowering persons with disabilities to take proactive steps in emergency preparedness, stating,

“This training is a vital step towards creating inclusive and resilient communities where everyone, regardless of ability, is prepared and protected in times of crisis.” The event marks a significant milestone in NDF Pakistan's ongoing efforts to promote the rights, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities across the country.

The participants, which included individuals with disabilities and representatives from local organizations, expressed their appreciation for the practical knowledge gained and committed to applying it within their communities. NDF Pakistan and Korea SHE Foundation remain committed to continuing such collaborative efforts to foster inclusive development and safety for all.

Manthar Ali, Ms. Asma Munir and others also conducted the sessions respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawabshah Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

10 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan