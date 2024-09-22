- Home
NDF Holds Training On Personalized Emergency Preparedness Plans For Persons With Disabilities
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Korea SHE Foundation, successfully conducted a one-day training on Personalized Emergency Preparedness Plans in Nawabshah.
The event was attended by 30 persons with disabilities, along with key stakeholders, to strengthen emergency preparedness and ensure the safety and well-being of people with disabilities in times of crisis.
The training, led by Tariq Hussain Channar, Program Manager at NDF, focused on building capacity among participants to develop tailored emergency plans suited to their unique needs.
The initiative aimed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively respond to natural disasters, health emergencies, and other critical situations.
During the interactive sessions, participants engaged in discussions and practical exercises on how to assess risks, communicate effectively during emergencies, and ensure accessible evacuation procedures.
The collaboration with the Korea SHE Foundation brought an international perspective, further enriching the content of the training.
Mr. Tariq Hussain Channar emphasized the importance of empowering persons with disabilities to take proactive steps in emergency preparedness, stating,
“This training is a vital step towards creating inclusive and resilient communities where everyone, regardless of ability, is prepared and protected in times of crisis.” The event marks a significant milestone in NDF Pakistan's ongoing efforts to promote the rights, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities across the country.
The participants, which included individuals with disabilities and representatives from local organizations, expressed their appreciation for the practical knowledge gained and committed to applying it within their communities. NDF Pakistan and Korea SHE Foundation remain committed to continuing such collaborative efforts to foster inclusive development and safety for all.
Manthar Ali, Ms. Asma Munir and others also conducted the sessions respectively.
