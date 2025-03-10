NDF, Iltizam Relief Society Distribute Food Among Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, in collaboration with Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia, continues its humanitarian efforts by distributing food baskets to families in need during the holy month of Ramadan.
This week, 50 food packets were delivered to households in Village Lakhabad, Tehsil Sakrand, Sindh. Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan, highlighted the ongoing support from Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia, stating, "Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia consistently extends a helping hand to the underprivileged families of Nawabshah during Ramadan.
Through their generosity, 50 households receive food assistance at their doorsteps each week, ensuring families can observe the month with dignity and peace.
" The initiative is made possible through the Zakat, Sadaqah, and charitable donations of the global Muslim community. "This act of kindness reflects the unity and compassion of the Muslim Ummah. We pray for this courtesy and spirit of giving to remain alive, continuing to bring relief to those in need," Lashari added.
NDF Pakistan and Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia remain committed to supporting vulnerable communities, striving to make a positive impact on the lives of families across Sindh.
