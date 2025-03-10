Open Menu

NDF, Iltizam Relief Society Distribute Food Among Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM

NDF, Iltizam Relief Society distribute food among families

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, in collaboration with Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia, continues its humanitarian efforts by distributing food baskets to families in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

This week, 50 food packets were delivered to households in Village Lakhabad, Tehsil Sakrand, Sindh. Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan, highlighted the ongoing support from Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia, stating, "Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia consistently extends a helping hand to the underprivileged families of Nawabshah during Ramadan.

Through their generosity, 50 households receive food assistance at their doorsteps each week, ensuring families can observe the month with dignity and peace.

" The initiative is made possible through the Zakat, Sadaqah, and charitable donations of the global Muslim community. "This act of kindness reflects the unity and compassion of the Muslim Ummah. We pray for this courtesy and spirit of giving to remain alive, continuing to bring relief to those in need," Lashari added.

NDF Pakistan and Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia remain committed to supporting vulnerable communities, striving to make a positive impact on the lives of families across Sindh.

Recent Stories

Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new ..

Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader

2 minutes ago
 Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive ..

Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation

41 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initi ..

UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka

41 minutes ago
 SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulat ..

SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation

56 minutes ago
 Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 ..

Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

1 hour ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

2 hours ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

2 hours ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

2 hours ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

2 hours ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

2 hours ago
 Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan