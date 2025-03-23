Open Menu

NDF, Iltizam Relief Society Distributes Food Items Among PWDs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 11:30 PM

NDF, iltizam Relief Society distributes Food items among PWDs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In a heartwarming display of compassion and community support, NDF Pakistan in collaboration with iltizam Relief Society, Malaysia distributed Ramazan food items among persons with disabilities in Nawabshah.

This initiative, part of the annual Ramazan drive, aimed to ensure that no one is left behind during this blessed season.

Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan, expressed his sincere gratitude towards iltizam Relief Society for their unwavering commitment to supporting persons with disabilities.

“We are deeply thankful to iltizam Relief Society for always remembering and uplifting persons with disabilities during each Ramazan drive,” Lashari stated.

“Their dedication not only makes a difference in our community but also brings smiles and happiness to the faces of those who need it the most.

This collaborative effort underscores the spirit of togetherness and social responsibility that defines Ramazan. By joining forces, NDF Pakistan and iltizam Relief Society, Malaysia have set a remarkable example of cross-border solidarity, proving that collective efforts can make a significant impact on the lives of the less fortunate.

The event witnessed the participation of community leaders and dignitaries who applauded the initiative and encouraged similar future collaborations to continue fostering an inclusive society.

The drive not only provided essential food items but also delivered a message of hope and support to persons with disabilities in Nawabshah.

