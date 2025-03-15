NDF, Indigo Textile Distribute Wheelchairs In Tando Ghulam Ali
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MATLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, in collaboration with Indigo Textile Karachi, successfully distributed 25 wheelchairs to persons with disabilities in Tando Ghulam Ali.
This initiative aims to enhance mobility and independence for individuals facing mobility challenges in rural Sindh. Speaking at the ceremony, Abid Lashari, President of NDF, emphasized the critical need for mobility aids for persons with disabilities.
He urged local philanthropists to step forward and contribute to providing assistive devices, ensuring an inclusive society. "Mobility is a dire need for persons with disabilities. We call upon the local business community and philanthropists to support such initiatives, enabling individuals to live with dignity and independence,” said Lashari.
Indigo Textile Karachi generously sponsored the wheelchairs, a contribution highly appreciated by the local community. Mir Hajan Talpur Chairman Town Committee Tando Ghulam Ali expressed his gratitude to NDF and Indigo Textile for their valuable assistance in providing mobility aids to the deserving individuals in the region. MNA Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur took efforts to engage NDF to put attention for the mobility of persons with physical disability. The event was attended by key stakeholders, including Mr. Tariq Hussain Channar, Program Manager NDF, along with Mr. Iftikhar Khaskheli, Azeem Pahore, Munawar Nizamani, and other community members.
The distribution ceremony reinforced the commitment of NDF and its partners to empowering persons with disabilities and advocating for their rights.
APP/nsm
