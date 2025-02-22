Open Menu

NDF & IUCN Conducts Training On Boat Engine Operation, Maintenance For Fishermen In Sujawal

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM

SUJAWAL Feb 22 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Feb, 2025) In an effort to promote the development of coastal areas and improve the welfare of fishermen in Pakistan, the National Development and Development Forum (NDF) organized a training workshop on boat engine operation and maintenance in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

This workshop aimed to provide fishermen with essential knowledge on engine repair, maintenance, and operation.

During the training, participants were given detailed information about engine repairs, solutions to various technical issues, and general maintenance practices.

The training not only included theoretical knowledge but also offered practical lessons in boat engine repair and maintenance skills.

The goal of the training was to increase the fishermen's self-reliance in their daily activities and equip them with modern technical skills to enhance their performance.

This collaboration between NDF and IUCN represents a significant step in improving the economic conditions of fishermen in Sujawal's coastal areas and enhancing their professional capabilities.

