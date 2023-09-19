Open Menu

NDF Organize One- Day Screening Camp To Diagnose Disability, Disease Among Children

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan organized a one-day screening camp in collaboration with child specialist Professor Dr. Ali Akbar Sial in Nawabshah.

During the screening disability assessment was made and disease was diagnosed among 100 children of NDF Rehabilitation Centre Nawabshah.

The expert team of doctors participated in the comprehensive examination of the children and a detailed report was taken about the diagnosis of disability, severity, laziness and other behaviors in children with disabilities.

The parents expressed gratitude to NDF Rehabilitation Center and said that the organization is providing selfless service free of charge, every child has been rehabilitated and there has been improvement.

Dr. Ali Akbar Siyal, a pediatric expert, said that the purpose of setting up the camp was to conduct a comprehensive examination of the children in order to get complete information about the children and to plan a comprehensive treatment, to increase the spirit of the NDF team, our team has supported them which was our social responsibility.

NDF President Abid Lashari thanked the team of doctors and said that the doctors won the hearts of hundreds of families by playing their vital role.

Free checkup and treatment is a dream during these days. NDF Pakistan has expanded its scope to Larkana and soon it will continue to serve other remote areas from its limited resources. The NDF needs nothing but encouragement from the society, which always does.

