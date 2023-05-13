UrduPoint.com

NDF Organize Seminar On Climate Change, Human Rights Awareness

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 11:03 PM

National Disability Forum (NDF) organized a one-day seminar on climate change and human rights awareness with the support of the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh

On this occasion, Provincial Secretary Human Rights Department Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar said that there was a dire need for the promotion of human rights, accurate information and awareness in society.

He said that the Department of Human Rights was doing its best to protect human rights, climate change was not only a social and economic issue but also a human rights issue. Human Rights were being violated due to climate change.

He said that we all have a role to play in environmental health. NDF Pakistan president Abid Lashari said that human rights are equal for all and every human being has equal rights in the universal declaration of human rights, He said that the Human Rights Department has made laws for the protection of human rights as per international commitments.

Social activists, lawyers, journalists and local stakeholders attending the seminar were briefed about the domestic violence act 2012 and some other important laws.

He said that the Sindh government has a human rights department that was empowered to protect and promote human rights in the province.

It has functional directorates at the regional level. Enable people to claim and exercise their votes, train and educate relevant authorities to perform their duties within the scope of the law.

Human Rights and climate change were closely related. Climate change has determined human rights, there is an equal need to prevent such factors.

Qadir BUx otho, Tariq Hussain Channar, Ibrahim Hiajab and others also spoke on the occasion.

