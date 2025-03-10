Open Menu

NDF Pakistan And Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia Distribute Food Baskets To Families In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

NDF Pakistan and Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia distribute food baskets to families in Nawabshah

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, in collaboration with Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia, continues its humanitarian efforts by distributing food baskets to families in need during the holy month of Ramazan.

This week, 50 food packets were delivered to households in Village Lakhabad, Tehsil Sakrand, Sindh. Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan, highlighted the ongoing support from Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia, stating, "Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia consistently extends a helping hand to the underprivileged families of Nawabshah during Ramazan. Through their generosity, 50 households receive food assistance at their doorsteps each week, ensuring families can observe the month with dignity and peace.

" The initiative is made possible through the Zakat, Sadaqah, and charitable donations of the global Muslim community.

"This act of kindness reflects the unity and compassion of the Muslim Ummah. We pray this courtesy and spirit of giving remain alive, continuing to bring relief to those in need," Lashari added.

NDF Pakistan and Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia remain committed to supporting vulnerable communities, striving to make a positive impact on the lives of families across Sindh.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

6 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

21 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

21 minutes ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

36 minutes ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

59 minutes ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

59 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

59 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

1 hour ago
 ‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN dec ..

‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan