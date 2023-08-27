Open Menu

NDF Pakistan Distributes Food Among Storm-hit Communities Of Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 10:20 PM

NDF Pakistan distributes food among storm-hit communities of Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :National Disability and Development Forum (NDF), Nawabshah in collaboration of GlobalGiving USA and local partner organization HOPE distributed food items among storm-hit communities at village Shaiy Khan here Sunday.

The storm was occured on June 11, 2023 in Bannu district.

NDF President Abid Hussain Lashari said the GlobalGiving foundation has raised some funds to support the storm-hit community in Bannu.

The funds awarded to NDF was aimed to reach the affected community in a transperant manner and analyse the situation for future support.

With support of Hope, NDF facilitated 50 families from limited funds and analyzed the situation for future collaboration.

Tariq Hussain Channar (NDF Nawabshah) Sanuallah Khan and Dr. Hazaratullah (Hope) were also present during the distribution.

