NDF Pakistan Larkana Observes International Day Of Persons With Disabilities Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM

National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) in collaboration of DEPD Government Sindh, National Disability Alliance NDA and Age Disability and Diversity Task Force (ADDTF) observed here Monday International Day of persons with disabilities at NDF Rehabilitation Center Wakeel Colony Larkana

Abid Lashari President NDF said that the day is observed to show case hidden abilities of children with disabilities, it highlights the importance of the segment. People with disabilities are not different but equal parts of society, they must be encouraged at all levels.

Mr,Lashari further said that NDF provides here a comprehensive range of life therapy services at the Rehabilitation Center, including physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and psychotherapy. The parents of children receiving services at the center expressed their gratitude for the free rehabilitation support provided by the NDF Rehabilitation Center in collaboration with the DEPD, Government of Sindh.

Saeed Jatoi Deputy Director DEPD Government of Sindh lauded NDF Pakistan for its dedication and efforts as an active service provider and a reliable partner organization of the DEPD.

He reaffirmed the Sindh Government's commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the lives of children with disabilities.

Tariq Hussain Channar Program Manager NDF highlighted the critical role of the Sindh Government's inclusive vision, which integrates disability within the development agenda. "NDF is striving to ensure free rehabilitation services at the Larkana Center. "While disabilities cannot be cured, they can be effectively managed through consistent rehabilitation efforts." The seminar underscores the Sindh Government's ongoing commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and fostering partnerships with organizations like NDF to ensure accessible and quality services for all.Saveral special children along their parents presented Tabulos, songs, speeches.

