NDF Pakistan Nawabshah seminar to mark International Day of Persons with Disability

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) In collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Sindh, the National Disability Alliance, and the Age Disability and Diversity Task Force, the National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) hosted a special seminar here on today to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Nawabshah.

In this event NDF Program Manager Tariq Hussain Chandr highlighted that this day is dedicated to showcasing the hidden potential of children with disabilities and raising awareness about the importance of this often-overlooked community. "Persons with disabilities are not different; they are an equal and valuable part of our society, deserving encouragement and support at every level.

Parents of children receiving therapy at the center expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the free rehabilitation services provided by NDF, in partnership with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Sindh Government.

While complete treatment for disabilities may not always be possible,

consistent rehabilitation efforts can significantly improve their quality of life.

The seminar underscored the Sindh Government's commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities, as well as the critical role of organizations like NDF in ensuring accessible, high-quality services for all, he added.

On this event Riaz Ahmad Shar, Population Officer of Nawabshah, commended the efforts of both NDF and the Sindh Government, praising their dedication and hard work in improving the lives of persons with disabilities and ensuring

that they receive the support they deserve.