NDF Pakistan Organizes Seminar To Promote Volunteerism Among Youth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) NDF Pakistan, in collaboration with Pathfinder International, organized a one-day grand event at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sanghar Campus under the theme “Youth Volunteer Engagement and Linkages Development with Stakeholders.
The event was attended by district officials, university representatives, and a large number of students. The program was presided over by Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Kalhoro, Director of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sanghar Campus, while Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Ms. Sarah Javed, and Assistant Commissioner Sinjhoro, Ms. Javeria Ashraf, graced the occasion as special guests.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Sanghar Sarah Javed highlighted that youth are our future, and their role during any emergency situation is highly significant. They emphasized that creating such platforms to strengthen linkages between youth and institutions is the need of the hour, so that young people can fulfill their responsibilities more effectively.
The guests appreciated the initiative of NDF and Pathfinder, assuring that such forums will continue to be established in the future with representation from all relevant institutions.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, NDF Program Manager, Tariq Hussain Chandar, and Pathfinder Cluster Coordinator, Sikandar Babbar, stated that fostering the spirit of volunteerism among youth is an urgent need of the time. Honorary shields were presented to the distinguished guests, while certificates of appreciation were distributed among the students.
The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Daulat Jamali (DHO Sanghar), Muslim Farooq (Deputy Director Social Welfare), Hina Khan (Assistant Director Women Development), Sabir Mehr (DDMA Focal Person), Rafaqat Arain (Spokesperson NDF), Muhammad Ashraf Soomro (Project Manager NDF Sanghar), along with other respected personalities.
