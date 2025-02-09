Open Menu

NDF Pakistan Participates In 1st Agro Livestock, Handicrafts Expo 2025

Published February 09, 2025

NDF Pakistan Participates in 1st Agro Livestock, Handicrafts Expo 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan actively participated in the 1st Agro Livestock and Handicrafts Expo 2025, held in Matiari, to promote its initiatives for persons with disabilities.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, highlighted the significance of such expos as a vital platform for vendors to showcase their products and services.

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, District & Sessions Judge Matiari, Dr Altaf Hussain Sial (Vice Chancellor, Agriculture University Tando Jam), Faisal Bashir Memon (SSP Matiari), and other dignitaries visited the event, appreciating the efforts of local growers and livestock breeders in strengthening the district’s economy.

NDF Pakistan set up a dedicated stall to disseminate information on disability certificates, CNICs for persons with disabilities and essential rehabilitation services.

The organization showcased its work in physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy and remedial therapy, which play a crucial role in the inclusion of persons with disabilities in Sindh.

In recognition of NDF Pakistan’s efforts, Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan, was honored with an honorary shield for his outstanding services in rehabilitating children with intellectual disabilities in Sindh.

NDF Pakistan remains committed to advocating for the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities and will continue to participate in platforms that promote awareness and accessibility.

