Open Menu

NDF Pays Rich Tribute To Benazir Bhutto On Her 17th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM

NDF pays rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The President National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Abid Lashari has paid rich tribute to Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary to be observed (Friday) tomorrow.

In a statement, Abid Lashari said that as Pakistan commemorates the 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2024, the nation reflects on the life and legacy of one of its most iconic leaders.

Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim-majority country, remains a symbol of resilience, courage, and unyielding commitment to democracy.

He said that the first female prime minister Benazir Bhutto made history by becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1988.

Her tenure focused on modernizing the country, empowering women, and improving healthcare and education.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including political opposition and societal prejudices, Benazir's leadership inspired millions, especially women, to participate in politics and public life.

On December 27, 2007, tragedy struck when Benazir was assassinated in a terrorist attack during an election rally in Rawalpindi.

Her untimely death plunged the nation into mourning, but her sacrifice solidified her legacy as a martyr for the legacy of democracy and empowerment.

Her legacy lives on, not only in the political sphere but also in the hearts of those who dream of a Pakistan rooted in democratic values and social justice.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Democracy Rawalpindi December Women Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurispruden ..

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

36 minutes ago
 Pension payments for December to be disbursed Frid ..

Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digi ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'

37 minutes ago
 Passport counters to be established at NADRA offic ..

Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices

51 minutes ago
 UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-loo ..

UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives

51 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today

1 hour ago
Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cult ..

Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Tu ..

1 hour ago

Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Maratho ..

Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan