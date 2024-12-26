NDF Pays Rich Tribute To Benazir Bhutto On Her 17th Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The President National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Abid Lashari has paid rich tribute to Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary to be observed (Friday) tomorrow.
In a statement, Abid Lashari said that as Pakistan commemorates the 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2024, the nation reflects on the life and legacy of one of its most iconic leaders.
Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim-majority country, remains a symbol of resilience, courage, and unyielding commitment to democracy.
He said that the first female prime minister Benazir Bhutto made history by becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1988.
Her tenure focused on modernizing the country, empowering women, and improving healthcare and education.
Despite facing numerous challenges, including political opposition and societal prejudices, Benazir's leadership inspired millions, especially women, to participate in politics and public life.
On December 27, 2007, tragedy struck when Benazir was assassinated in a terrorist attack during an election rally in Rawalpindi.
Her untimely death plunged the nation into mourning, but her sacrifice solidified her legacy as a martyr for the legacy of democracy and empowerment.
Her legacy lives on, not only in the political sphere but also in the hearts of those who dream of a Pakistan rooted in democratic values and social justice.
-
