Open Menu

NDF Represents Pakistan At IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 In Geneva

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 11:43 PM

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) proudly represented Pakistan at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Leaders Forum 2024, held in Geneva from Oct 8 to 10, 2024

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) proudly represented Pakistan at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Leaders Forum 2024, held in Geneva from Oct 8 to 10, 2024.

Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan, actively participated in the prestigious forum, presenting strategic partnership opportunities aimed at bringing resilience to the climate-hit areas of Pakistan, particularly the vulnerable coastal regions of Sindh.

During his presentation, Lashari highlighted the urgent need for collaboration in addressing the adverse effects of climate change in Pakistan, with a focus on sustainable development in the country’s coastal areas.

His address emphasized the importance of engaging global partners to implement innovative solutions that foster environmental conservation and socio-economic development, benefiting both local communities and biodiversity.

By participating in the IUCN Leaders Forum, NDF aims to strengthen international ties and mobilize resources for building climate resilience in Pakistan.

The event gathered global leaders, environmentalists, and policymakers, providing a platform to discuss actionable strategies to combat climate challenges. NDF’s involvement in the forum reaffirms its commitment to promoting sustainable practices and addressing the pressing climate crisis that disproportionately affects marginalized communities in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Geneva Event From

Recent Stories

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

5 minutes ago
 Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

5 minutes ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

5 minutes ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

10 minutes ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

10 minutes ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

10 minutes ago
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

11 minutes ago
 New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

New French PM faces first no-confidence motion

11 minutes ago
 PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan ..

PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan: Bilawal

11 minutes ago
 Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane ..

Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane targets Florida

11 minutes ago
 MPA among three held on charges of brawl in KP Ass ..

MPA among three held on charges of brawl in KP Assembly

32 minutes ago
 Kundi urges CM to focus on resolving problems of K ..

Kundi urges CM to focus on resolving problems of KP people

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan