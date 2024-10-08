NDF Represents Pakistan At IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 In Geneva
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 11:43 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) proudly represented Pakistan at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Leaders Forum 2024, held in Geneva from Oct 8 to 10, 2024.
Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan, actively participated in the prestigious forum, presenting strategic partnership opportunities aimed at bringing resilience to the climate-hit areas of Pakistan, particularly the vulnerable coastal regions of Sindh.
During his presentation, Lashari highlighted the urgent need for collaboration in addressing the adverse effects of climate change in Pakistan, with a focus on sustainable development in the country’s coastal areas.
His address emphasized the importance of engaging global partners to implement innovative solutions that foster environmental conservation and socio-economic development, benefiting both local communities and biodiversity.
By participating in the IUCN Leaders Forum, NDF aims to strengthen international ties and mobilize resources for building climate resilience in Pakistan.
The event gathered global leaders, environmentalists, and policymakers, providing a platform to discuss actionable strategies to combat climate challenges. NDF’s involvement in the forum reaffirms its commitment to promoting sustainable practices and addressing the pressing climate crisis that disproportionately affects marginalized communities in Pakistan.
