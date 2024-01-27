NDF Starts Voter’s Education Campaign For Empowering First-time Voting
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The National Disability Forum (PDF) has started a voter education campaign to empower first-time voters in the Bandhi area of Shaheed Benazirabad district.
The objective of the initiative, spearheaded by Nawabshah Disability Forum with the collaboration of FAFEN Network and Goth Seengar Foundation (GSF), was to equip young and first-time voters with the knowledge and tools needed to exercise their democratic rights effectively.
Tariq Hussain Channar, Program Manager at NDF, said that the campaign is launched through empowerment through knowledge, which includes providing essential information about the electoral process, the importance of voting, and the impact of civic engagement to clarify the voting procedures, including registration, polling station locations, and the voting process, to ensure a smooth experience for first-time voters.
Encouraging participation to motivate and encourage eligible voters, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the upcoming elections. Community engagement fosters community engagement by organizing informative sessions, workshops, and interactive activities to address questions and concerns.
To conduct informative workshops and seminars at local educational institutions to engage directly with first-time voters. To conduct interactive sessions with election officials, providing an opportunity for participants to seek clarification on any doubts they may have.
Distribute educational material like pamphlets, brochures, and booklets containing essential information about the electoral process at strategic locations across the district of Shaheed Benazir Abad.
