NDF Team Felicitates Abid Lashari On His Nomination For Pakistan’s Civil Award 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) President of the National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan and CEO of Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA), Abid Lashari, has been officially announced by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz under the Pakistan Civil Award 2025 in recognition of his invaluable and selfless services for persons with disabilities.
This announcement is not only an recognition of Abid Lashari’s social services but also a matter of great pride, honor, and encouragement for millions of persons with disabilities across Pakistan.
On this occasion, a graceful ceremony was organized at the NDF Pakistan Head Office on Sunday, where Haji Abid Lashari was warmly welcomed, garlanded with flowers and congratulated by team members from the depth of their hearts.
Speaking at the occasion, NDF Pakistan Program Manager, Tariq Hussain Chandar, said that this honor is not just the personal achievement of Haji Abid Lashari, but also a symbol of pride and encouragement for the entire disability community of Nawabshah and Pakistan. Undoubtedly, this will further strengthen effective policies and promote social inclusion for persons with disabilities in the future.Under the leadership of NDF Pakistan and PDSA, various services in education, health, rehabilitation, employment, and social protection are being provided for persons with disabilities in Sindh and other districts across Pakistan.
The efforts of Haji Abid Lashari have gained national recognition, and this award is a testimony to the success of his mission.The President of Pakistan will present this honor to him on March 23, 2026, at the special ceremony of Pakistan Day.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIUI honors memorizers of Holy Qur’an during ceremony56 seconds ago
-
NDF team felicitates Abid Lashari on his nomination for Pakistan’s Civil Award 20251 minute ago
-
University of Sindh conducts pre entry test for admissions to MPhil, Phd programms11 minutes ago
-
Weather experts appeal to public to take PMD forecasts seriously, stay prepared11 minutes ago
-
Kashmore police rescue two Father-Son abductees from being kidnaping31 minutes ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad issues special directives for effective operations against outlaws31 minutes ago
-
NDMA spokesperson advises public to avoid unsafe zones41 minutes ago
-
NPC suspends two members over harassment charges51 minutes ago
-
Rise of female flour power: Online home baking empowers women51 minutes ago
-
Firewood sellers in Buner plead for help after devastating cloudburst51 minutes ago
-
Muqam makes urgent appeal for 'National Unity', pledges unwavering federal support to flood-stricken ..51 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak in Nawan Shehr Meera claims one life, several critical51 minutes ago