NDF Team Felicitates Abid Lashari On His Nomination For Pakistan’s Civil Award 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM

NDF team felicitates Abid Lashari on his nomination for Pakistan’s Civil Award 2025

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) President of the National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan and CEO of Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA), Abid Lashari, has been officially announced by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz under the Pakistan Civil Award 2025 in recognition of his invaluable and selfless services for persons with disabilities.

This announcement is not only an recognition of Abid Lashari’s social services but also a matter of great pride, honor, and encouragement for millions of persons with disabilities across Pakistan.

On this occasion, a graceful ceremony was organized at the NDF Pakistan Head Office on Sunday, where Haji Abid Lashari was warmly welcomed, garlanded with flowers and congratulated by team members from the depth of their hearts.

Speaking at the occasion, NDF Pakistan Program Manager, Tariq Hussain Chandar, said that this honor is not just the personal achievement of Haji Abid Lashari, but also a symbol of pride and encouragement for the entire disability community of Nawabshah and Pakistan. Undoubtedly, this will further strengthen effective policies and promote social inclusion for persons with disabilities in the future.Under the leadership of NDF Pakistan and PDSA, various services in education, health, rehabilitation, employment, and social protection are being provided for persons with disabilities in Sindh and other districts across Pakistan.

The efforts of Haji Abid Lashari have gained national recognition, and this award is a testimony to the success of his mission.The President of Pakistan will present this honor to him on March 23, 2026, at the special ceremony of Pakistan Day.

