NDF Urges Govt, NGOs Partnership To Eradicate Polio Virus Effectively

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan has called for a stronger role for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Sindh.

Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan has emphasized that while the Sindh Government's commitment to eradicating polio cannot be overlooked, the high number of cases highlights a critical need for intensified efforts.

Lashari called for a stronger role for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Sindh and the Polio Control Program Sindh in addressing this alarming trend.

He noted that polio remains a significant contributor to the rising disability rate in Sindh, leaving survivors to lead challenging lives with limited opportunities, however to tackle the issue effectively Sindh Government should involve Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), particularly organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs), in their awareness campaigns and vaccination drives.

He said that the NDF remains committed to advocating for inclusive and effective measures to combat polio and reduce disability in Sindh.

