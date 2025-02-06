NDM Honors Founding Leader And Progressive Politician On Second Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:43 PM
The National Democratic Movement (NDM) convened a commemorative event at National Press Club (NPC) to mark the second anniversary of its founding leader, Shaheed Abdul Latif Afridi and progressive politician Akram Shah Lala, paying tribute to their enduring contributions to Pakistan’s political and social justice movements
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The National Democratic Movement (NDM) convened a commemorative event at National Press Club (NPC) to mark the second anniversary of its founding leader, Shaheed Abdul Latif Afridi and progressive politician Akram Shah Lala, paying tribute to their enduring contributions to Pakistan’s political and social justice movements.
The event was chaired by senior NDM leader Afrasiab Khattak and other participants included central and provincial party officials, representatives from allied political parties, lawyers and civil society members, said a press release on Thursday.
While speaking to the participants, Khattak hailed Afridi and Lala as “beacons of democracy,” highlighting their unwavering commitment to egalitarian values.
Farhatullah Babar, another prominent speaker, stressed the need to uphold their vision for progress and welfare of the society, while Muzamil Shah reaffirmed the NDM’s resolve to advance their mission.
Other speakers also reflected Afridi and Lala’s legacies, underscoring the relevance of their principles in addressing contemporary challenges.
The event underscored the leaders’ roles in Pakistan’s progressive movement, with participants pledging to champion their ideals of democratic integrity and social equity.
The tributes served as a reminder of Afridi and Lala’s indelible impact on the nation’s political landscape.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate New East Mole multipurpose ter ..
UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportunities
UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for largest international particip ..
ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bourses in 2024
Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects
Speakers at Washington seminar urge world community to resolve Kashmir dispute t ..
Gill helps India down England in ODI opener
Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoo ..
First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in Australia ac ..
Illegal constructions demolished during operation
DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculation exams, orders to take stri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegal constructions demolished during operation20 minutes ago
-
DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week23 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculation exams, orders to take strict measures to ensur ..20 minutes ago
-
Rs.18 bn set as tax target for Rawalpindi Region20 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches plantation campaign to combat climate change20 minutes ago
-
Lawyers Association Kohat elects new district cabinet23 minutes ago
-
Kohat DC chairs review meeting to boost polio campaign4 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles with Prince Rahim Aga Khan4 minutes ago
-
NDM honors founding leader and progressive politician on second anniversary4 minutes ago
-
Talal invites Opposition to discuss public interest issues4 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic food outlets in Attock, seals one and fines three3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to ensure security of Chinese personnel, projects: FO Spokesperson3 minutes ago