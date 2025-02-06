NDM honors founding leader and progressive politician on second anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The National Democratic Movement (NDM) convened a commemorative event at National Press Club (NPC) to mark the second anniversary of its founding leader, Shaheed Abdul Latif Afridi and progressive politician Akram Shah Lala, paying tribute to their enduring contributions to Pakistan’s political and social justice movements.

The event was chaired by senior NDM leader Afrasiab Khattak and other participants included central and provincial party officials, representatives from allied political parties, lawyers and civil society members, said a press release on Thursday.

While speaking to the participants, Khattak hailed Afridi and Lala as “beacons of democracy,” highlighting their unwavering commitment to egalitarian values.

Farhatullah Babar, another prominent speaker, stressed the need to uphold their vision for progress and welfare of the society, while Muzamil Shah reaffirmed the NDM’s resolve to advance their mission.

Other speakers also reflected Afridi and Lala’s legacies, underscoring the relevance of their principles in addressing contemporary challenges.

The event underscored the leaders’ roles in Pakistan’s progressive movement, with participants pledging to champion their ideals of democratic integrity and social equity.

The tributes served as a reminder of Afridi and Lala’s indelible impact on the nation’s political landscape.