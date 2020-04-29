UrduPoint.com
NDMA Activates Hotline For Resolving Doctors' Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

NDMA activates hotline for resolving doctors' complaints

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has activated a dedicated hotline for promptly resolving complaints of doctors and paramedics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has activated a dedicated hotline for promptly resolving complaints of doctors and paramedics.

According to NDMA spokesman, the hotline 051-111-157- 157 has been set up at the operation room of NDMA.

Doctors and paramedics should register their complaints regarding unavailability of PPEs kits and other issuesto the hotline.

Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said optimum measures were being taken to protect doctors, nurses and other staff, who are fighting against coronavirus from frontline.

