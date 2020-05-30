NDMA activates two more dedicated hotlines for registering locust, corona complaints

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday operationalised two more separate hotlines for prompt registration of locust and coronavirus related complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday operationalised two more separate hotlines for prompt registration of locust and coronavirus related complaints.

A spokesman of NDMA said in a statement that the COVID-19 related complaints could be registered by contacting 24/7 hotline 0304-111-01-61 while locust related complaints could be registered at 0304-111-01-62.

The hotline has been established at the operation room of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A dedicated hotline 051-111-157-157 has already been working for registration of complaints by doctors.Farmers could also register their complaints regarding existence of locust in their respective areas on 051-222-999.