NDMA Activates Two More Dedicated Hotlines For Registering Locust, Corona Complaints

Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday operationalised two more separate hotlines for prompt registration of locust and coronavirus related complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday operationalised two more separate hotlines for prompt registration of locust and coronavirus related complaints.

A spokesman of NDMA said in a statement that the COVID-19 related complaints could be registered by contacting 24/7 hotline 0304-111-01-61 while locust related complaints could be registered at 0304-111-01-62.

The hotline has been established at the operation room of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A dedicated hotline 051-111-157-157 has already been working for registration of complaints by doctors.Farmers could also register their complaints regarding existence of locust in their respective areas on 051-222-999.

More Stories From Pakistan

