NDMA Advises Vigilance Amid Upcoming Weather Threats

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 11:17 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday urged provincial and district authorities to ensure emergency preparedness as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected across various parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, from May 27 to June 1

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued a weather alert emphasizing the need for vigilance and coordination with local response units to ensure timely action.

The weather advisory indicates that strong western weather systems will affect various regions of Pakistan from May 27 to June 1, 2025, bringing rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hailstorms. Islamabad is forecasted to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds during this period.

In Punjab, severe weather is likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, and Kasur. In Southern Punjab, moderate rain and gusty winds may affect Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, and Muzaffargarh from May 27 to 29.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Swat, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Charsadda, Hangu, D.

I. Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Waziristan from May 27- 29.

In Balochistan, rain and thunderstorms may impact Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Mastung, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, and Awaran from May 27 to 29.

In Gilgit-Baltistan & Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and landslides may affect Diamer, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from May 27 to June 1.

In Sindh, hot and dry conditions will prevail with no significant rainfall forecast from May 27 to 29.

The Authority will continue to monitor the evolving situation and provide timely updates.

NDMA advised public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly and flood-prone areas, secure weak structures, trees, power lines, and solar panels, Park vehicles in secure and covered location, farmers should take precautions to protect standing crops from potential hailstorms and gusty winds, travelers and tourists should exercise caution during outdoor and mountain excursions. To stay informed about the latest weather updates before traveling, download and use the "Pak NDMA Alert App."

More Stories From Pakistan