NDMA Advisory Alerts Authorities, Public Amid Nowshera, Charsadda Flood Forecast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) keeping in view the Federal Flood Commission forecastr of flooding expected in the upper areas of Kabul River due to heavy rains alerted relevant agencies and the public to take precautionary measures
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) keeping in view the Federal Flood Commission forecastr of flooding expected in the upper areas of Kabul River due to heavy rains alerted relevant agencies and the public to take precautionary measures.
According to the NDMA spokesperson, the areas of Nowshera and Charsadda may be affected due to the flood situation during April 27-30 whereas the NDMA directed all concerned agencies including PDMA to be on alert to deal with any emergency.
It advised identifying potential risk areas to relevant institutions and directed them to take necessary measures promptly.
The relevant institutions should ensure the timely availability of necessary machinery and equipment in flood-prone areas and issue guidelines for public awareness measures in potential flood-prone areas, avoid crossing streams when the current is high, it said.
The residents of areas connected to the river should contact the local administration whereas local people should be aware of weather conditions and remain careful of flooding in low-lying streams.
Recent Stories
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme15 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track21 minutes ago
-
Documentary on life of Jamiluddin Aali screened at embassy16 minutes ago
-
"Sindh Theater Festival 2024" commences in Larkana16 minutes ago
-
Blackmailer arrested after secret camera scandal in Mirpurkhas16 minutes ago
-
BMC a reputed medical institution for students in Pakistan: Secretary16 minutes ago
-
DC orders ACs to visit any 5 villages in each tehsil16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to establish state-of-the-art cancer hospital: minister16 minutes ago
-
Holland ambassador meets Punjab CM16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army to continue providing all possible support for economic development: COAS16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister stresses importance of PDMA16 minutes ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb meets WFP country director15 minutes ago