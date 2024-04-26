Open Menu

NDMA Advisory Alerts Authorities, Public Amid Nowshera, Charsadda Flood Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) keeping in view the Federal Flood Commission forecastr of flooding expected in the upper areas of Kabul River due to heavy rains alerted relevant agencies and the public to take precautionary measures

According to the NDMA spokesperson, the areas of Nowshera and Charsadda may be affected due to the flood situation during April 27-30 whereas the NDMA directed all concerned agencies including PDMA to be on alert to deal with any emergency.

According to the NDMA spokesperson, the areas of Nowshera and Charsadda may be affected due to the flood situation during April 27-30 whereas the NDMA directed all concerned agencies including PDMA to be on alert to deal with any emergency.

It advised identifying potential risk areas to relevant institutions and directed them to take necessary measures promptly.

The relevant institutions should ensure the timely availability of necessary machinery and equipment in flood-prone areas and issue guidelines for public awareness measures in potential flood-prone areas, avoid crossing streams when the current is high, it said.

The residents of areas connected to the river should contact the local administration whereas local people should be aware of weather conditions and remain careful of flooding in low-lying streams.

