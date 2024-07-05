NDMA advisory cautions against Flash & Urban Flooding risk in twin cities, vulnerable districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s National Emergencies Operation Center anticipated that ongoing torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree, Galliyat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir and hill torrent of D.G Khan Rajanpur due to present monsoon spell till 7th July.

Urban Flooding is expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, a news release said. According to data feed from Federal Flood Division and other relevant departments, medium level flood is expected in River Kabul with net water flow of 93.

5 thousands cusecs, whereas, other major rivers will continue to experience normal water flows.

The NDMA has advised PDMAs and Local Administration to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at-risk.

The public is advised to stay informed and follow instructions from local authorities. The public is urged to download NDMA's ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely disaster alerts, guidelines and precautionary measures.