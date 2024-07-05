- Home
- Pakistan
- NDMA advisory cautions against Flash & Urban Flooding risk in twin cities, vulnerable districts
NDMA Advisory Cautions Against Flash & Urban Flooding Risk In Twin Cities, Vulnerable Districts
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s National Emergencies Operation Center anticipated that ongoing torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree, Galliyat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir and hill torrent of D.G Khan Rajanpur due to present monsoon spell till 7th July.
Urban Flooding is expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, a news release said. According to data feed from Federal Flood Division and other relevant departments, medium level flood is expected in River Kabul with net water flow of 93.
5 thousands cusecs, whereas, other major rivers will continue to experience normal water flows.
The NDMA has advised PDMAs and Local Administration to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at-risk.
The public is advised to stay informed and follow instructions from local authorities. The public is urged to download NDMA's ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely disaster alerts, guidelines and precautionary measures.
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt requisitions services of Army, Rangers to ensure peace in Muharram10 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves eight development schemes worth Rs 47b20 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against corrupt officers ongoing in Punjab Food dept30 minutes ago
-
3 escapee prisoners of Rawalakot Jail arrested40 minutes ago
-
Senior minister announces major campaign to combat smog40 minutes ago
-
ECP clarifies news about Forms 45 of Lahore’s constituencies59 minutes ago
-
Karachi's district South is football nursery in Pakistan: Chairman Saddar60 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issues on priority; DIG Islamabad60 minutes ago
-
SBF organizes seminar on Transforming Pakistan through Women Leadership60 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Headquarters to review its functioning1 hour ago
-
PM felicitates Keir Starmer on victory in UK general elections1 hour ago
-
Members New York State Assembly, American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee call on CM KP1 hour ago