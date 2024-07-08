Open Menu

NDMA Advisory: Monsoon Activity In Sindh, Eastern Balochistan On July 8, 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 11:04 PM

The NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center and PMD anticipated that Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from July 8, 2024 and likely to remain till July 16, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center and PMD anticipated that Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from July 8, 2024 and likely to remain till July 16, 2024.

Under influence of said system, rainfall may trigger landslides or mudslides in upper KP, GB, Galiyat, Murree and State of AJ&K, a news release said.

In Balochistan rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs. Hill torrents may be triggered in Sulaiman and the Kirthar Ranges.In South Punjab, Hill torrents may be triggered in DG Khan and Rajanpur. Rainfall with chances of heavy falls may generate flash / urban flooding in municipalities / local nullahs / streams and river tributaries.

There is also a risk of lightning strikes in parts of the country.

NDMA has advised PDMAs and Local Administration to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at risk.

People dwelling in low lying areas are advised to take extra caution and undertake emergency preparation in view of potential urban flooding. Communities at risk are also advised to follow instructions from local authorities. The public is urged to download NDMA's ‘*Pak NDMA Disaster Alert*’ mobile app for timely disaster alerts, guidelines and precautionary measures.

