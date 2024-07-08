NDMA Advisory: Monsoon Activity In Sindh, Eastern Balochistan On July 8, 9
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 11:04 PM
The NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center and PMD anticipated that Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from July 8, 2024 and likely to remain till July 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center and PMD anticipated that Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from July 8, 2024 and likely to remain till July 16, 2024.
Under influence of said system, rainfall may trigger landslides or mudslides in upper KP, GB, Galiyat, Murree and State of AJ&K, a news release said.
In Balochistan rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs. Hill torrents may be triggered in Sulaiman and the Kirthar Ranges.In South Punjab, Hill torrents may be triggered in DG Khan and Rajanpur. Rainfall with chances of heavy falls may generate flash / urban flooding in municipalities / local nullahs / streams and river tributaries.
There is also a risk of lightning strikes in parts of the country.
NDMA has advised PDMAs and Local Administration to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at risk.
People dwelling in low lying areas are advised to take extra caution and undertake emergency preparation in view of potential urban flooding. Communities at risk are also advised to follow instructions from local authorities. The public is urged to download NDMA's ‘*Pak NDMA Disaster Alert*’ mobile app for timely disaster alerts, guidelines and precautionary measures.
Recent Stories
New era of agricultural development to begin: Minister Kirmani
PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on telephone
Child Protection Bureau being further improved for street children protection: S ..
3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic accident
Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update
European stocks drop after French election
Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds
Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues ..
Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM
7 sui gas connections disconnected
Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New era of agricultural development to begin: Minister Kirmani2 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on telephone55 seconds ago
-
Child Protection Bureau being further improved for street children protection: Sarah Ahmad57 seconds ago
-
3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic accident4 minutes ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues: Leghari35 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM35 minutes ago
-
7 sui gas connections disconnected35 minutes ago
-
Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies37 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha37 minutes ago
-
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor37 minutes ago
-
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz37 minutes ago
-
28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sha ..41 minutes ago