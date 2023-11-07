Open Menu

NDMA Advisory Underscores High-risk Areas Due To Deteriorating Air Quality Amid Rising Smog

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to guide the general public against the increasing risks of deteriorating air quality due to rising smog trend projected due to prevailing weather conditions in the plains of Punjab and Pothohar region.

The NDMA advisory mentioned that based on current conditions, stable weather in the plains of Punjab, coupled with emissions from vehicles and industries, residual rice crop burning, and an upcoming westerly system, air quality is expected to worsen in the plains of Punjab and in Potohar as well.

It added that according to the forecast, poor Air Quality Index (AQI) readings were expected during the coming week in central and south Punjab, with hazardous smog levels in the cities of Gujranwala, Multan, Lahore, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad including surrounding areas such as, Sargodha, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions.

However, moderate to poor AQI is also expected in the Rawalpindi division, including Islamabad.

The advisory noted that precautionary measures against Smog included limited outdoor activities, and spend more time indoors during smoggy days.

Moreover , the masses have been exhorted to wear masks when going outside to reduce inhalation of smog particles.

"Stay informed about local air quality levels and follow recommendations from authorities. Drink plenty of water to keep your respiratory system hydrated," the NDMA said.

