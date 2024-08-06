NDMA Advisory: Urban Inundation Expected In Parts Of Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s National Emergencies Operation Center anticipated that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating from Arabian Sea to eastern and southern parts of the country, whereas a westerly wave is likely to approach Tuesday evening that caused risks for urban inundation in various parts of the Punjab
According to the news release, rain-windstorm and thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan. Heavyfalls may also occur in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahaudin, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Hafizabad during night hours.
Low-Lying areas of Northeastern Punjab are expected to face urban inundation during the rainfall spell.
The public is advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts.NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public. Ensure roofs and windows are properly sealed to prevent water leakage. Clear gutters and drainage systems to avoid water accumulation. Secure any loose items outside that could be blown away or damaged by strong winds and heavy rain. Do not attempt to walk, swim, or drive through flooded waters. Use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding. Be aware of open manholes and submerged obstacles. Unplug electrical appliances during heavy rains to avoid short circuits. Do not touch electrical equipment with wet hands.
NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.
