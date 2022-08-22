UrduPoint.com

NDMA Alerts Amid High Level Flooding Forecast For DG Khan, Eastern Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

NDMA alerts amid high level flooding forecast for DG Khan, eastern Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday directed the Federal and provincial ministries and departments to ensure preparedness measures after exceptionally high level flooding forecast in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan division, and in rivers, nullahs of eastern Balochistan.

The NDMA issued an advisory to all the federal and provincial ministries stating that the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) had forecast a 'very high to exceptionally high level flooding' from August 23 to 26.

"Flows from hill torrents of DG Khan division may cause the water level in Taunsa barrage to rise up - high to very high flood level - from August 23 to 26. Urban flooding is also expected in Sindh during the same period." The advisory underlined that a high to very high level flooding was also expected in River Kabul at Nowshera and Tributaries of Kabul and Indus rivers.

The authority directed all relevant federal ministries, departments, provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and advised respective irrigation departments, district administrations / DDMAs, municipal and city administrations to ensure identification of vulnerable points and at-risk communities.

It also said to devise mitigation plan, maintain enhanced alert level and monitor developing situation to reduce reaction and response times.

It added that all civic agencies and rescue services (Rescue 1122, fire brigade, ambulance service and civil defense) should remain alert and ensure availability of personnel and equipment in at-risk areas during the forecast period.

NDMA advised that people living along the banks of River Indus and in the vicinity of hill torrents should be sensitized about expected increase of water flows.

Timely evacuation of vulnerable population from low-lying and flood prone areas as per evacuation plans must be ensured, along with the availability of food and medicines in the shelter camps.

The quarters concerned should ensure that the locals, farmers and cattle herders were forewarned to shift cattle away from those areas.

Moreover, vehicle movement in those areas should also be restricted. Provision of POL (fuel) for backup generators at water pumping stations and timely replacement of de-watering equipment must be ensured.

It also said to ensure timely provision of relief and medical supplies to the affectees, besides coordinating with relevant departments for clearance of roads in case of any blockage and obstruction.

"Travelers and tourists are forewarned about risks posed at flood vulnerable locations and may be diverted by police, NH&MP and local administrations, to safe lay-by and waiting areas with sufficient supply of water, food and essential medicines, in case of adverse and dangerous road conditions," the NDMA advised the authorities concerned.

In case of any eventuality, special situation report (SITREP) and update should be shared immediately with the NDMA.

