NDMA Alerts Authorities Amid GLOF Threat In GB

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 11:42 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued alert to the Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and District Disaster Management Authorities to stay vigilant as the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risk was looming amid prevailing weather conditions

"There is an increased possibility of GLOF/flash floods, landslides and gusty winds in vulnerable areas of GB", the NDMA advisory underscored.

The GBDMA was directed to coordinate with concerned departments to ensure arrangement and pre-placement of necessary inventory and equipment along with availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations, in case of any blockage, road closure and damage.

The departments were further directed to forewarn the local community, tourists and travelers in at-risk areas to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel and movement.

