UrduPoint.com

NDMA Alerts Authorities Amid Strong Weather Activity Over Hub Dam Catchment Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

NDMA alerts authorities amid strong weather activity over Hub Dam catchment areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued alert to the Federal and provincial authorities concerned for remaining vigilant and prepared amid strong weather activity predicted over catchment areas of Hub Dam.

The Authority in a news release said that vigorous monsoon activity was forecast over Sindh and Balochistan. As per representative of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) strong weather activity was expected during next 24-72 hours over Hub Dam catchment areas, Karachi and Arabian Sea, it said.

Owing to the predicted and anticipated rain during said period, the NDMA has issued instructions to concerned federal ministries, departments, respective provincial governments, their line departments including press information departments (PIDs), provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) Sindh and Balochistan to remain watchful and prepared.

The NDMA asked the concerned departments and management of Hub Dam were advised to ensure safe discharge of water as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to accommodate additional inflow of water from catchment areas.

It also directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely evacuation of at-risk population downstream in case of any emergency, as per evacuation plans and inform the fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan not to venture out in open sea.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Water Dam Alert Hub From

Recent Stories

realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

2 minutes ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

21 minutes ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

29 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best ..

Vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

31 minutes ago
 K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Relat ..

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Related Incidents during Rains

1 hour ago
 SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.