NDMA alerts authorities amid strong weather activity over Hub Dam catchment areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued alert to the Federal and provincial authorities concerned for remaining vigilant and prepared amid strong weather activity predicted over catchment areas of Hub Dam.

The Authority in a news release said that vigorous monsoon activity was forecast over Sindh and Balochistan. As per representative of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) strong weather activity was expected during next 24-72 hours over Hub Dam catchment areas, Karachi and Arabian Sea, it said.

Owing to the predicted and anticipated rain during said period, the NDMA has issued instructions to concerned federal ministries, departments, respective provincial governments, their line departments including press information departments (PIDs), provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) Sindh and Balochistan to remain watchful and prepared.

The NDMA asked the concerned departments and management of Hub Dam were advised to ensure safe discharge of water as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to accommodate additional inflow of water from catchment areas.

It also directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely evacuation of at-risk population downstream in case of any emergency, as per evacuation plans and inform the fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan not to venture out in open sea.