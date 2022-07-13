UrduPoint.com

NDMA Alerts Authorities Concerned Amid Torrential Rains Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 12:40 PM

NDMA alerts authorities concerned amid torrential rains forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority has issued advisory to the Federal and provincial departments to stay vigilant and alert amid fresh weather forecast of vigorous monsoon and torrential rains.

In a press release, the authority said as per fresh forecast by Pakistan Meteorological Department, monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

It said a new strong monsoon low pressure area system was approaching Sindh on Wednesday, which would cause more heavy rains till Sunday.

The NDMA advised the authorities concerned to ensure timely evacuation of population from low-lying and flood prone areas as per evacuation plans and ensure availability of shelter, food and medicines in relief camps.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Flood Alert Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.