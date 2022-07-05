UrduPoint.com

NDMA Alerts Departments Amid Extension Of Current Monsoon Spell

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 10:35 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued instructions to federal ministries, provincial governments and departments to remain alert and ensure precautionary measures amid the recent monsoon spell extension predicted by the Met Office

Met Office prediction that the current monsoon spell may continue for another 24-48 hours and is likely to strengthen from this weekend.

Rain-wind, thundershower and heavy falls were expected from July 5th (night) to July 7th (morning) in various parts of the country, said a news release.

The NDMA has issued instructions to concerned federal ministries, departments, respective provincial governments, their line departments including Press Information Departments (PIDs), provincial, Gilgit Baltistan and State disaster management authorities (PDMAs, GBDMA and SDMA respectively), District Administrations, DDMAs, Municipal Administrations and City Administration to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

Keeping in view the situation during current rain spell (July 2 to 4), the NDMA has specifically advised relevant departments to be extra cautious while proactively monitoring nullahs and water channels to avert possibilities of drowning.

The NDMA has advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory/equipment along with availability of emergency services personnel at already identified vulnerable locations and forewarn population residing in low-lying areas to be extra cautious.

Furthermore, due to rise in temperature in GB and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) coupled with likely rains, possibility of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) and increased flow of water in rivers and streams could not be ruled out; therefore GBDMA and PDMA KP were advised to closely monitor situation and remain vigilant to deal with any calamity, it said.

