NDMA Alerts Depts Amid Rain, Thundershowers' Forecast From August 1-6

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 07:13 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued an advisory to alert the provincial departments and authorities concerned to remain vigilant to cope with any emergency situation amid rain and thundershowers forecast from August 1st to 6th in the Central and Southern parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued an advisory to alert the provincial departments and authorities concerned to remain vigilant to cope with any emergency situation amid rain and thundershowers forecast from August 1st to 6th in the Central and Southern parts of the country.

The NDMA in its news release mentioned that monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bangal were likely to penetrate in the upper parts of the country on July 31st and then in central and southern parts of the country from August 2nd.

"Under influence of this system, rain and thundershower is expected most parts of the country," it said.

However, torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Shangla, Bunner, Bannu, Kurram, Waziristan, D.I. Khan, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Sawabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Northeast Punjab, it added.

Moreover, hill torrents might be triggered in D.G Khan, Rajanpur, Sulaiman and Kirthar Ranges, whereas heavy downpour might cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrnawala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 2nd to 5th.

"Rain events may lead to a surge in water levels within streams and nullahs, possibility of landslides in Upper KP Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, thereby posing a threat to life and property in vulnerable areas.

NDMA has advised PDMAs, and other relevant line departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergent situations. It is imperative for departments to ensure the pre-placement of machinery and the availability of relevant staff in vulnerable areas," it said.

Local departments have been urged to sensitize residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows, and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans.

Additionally, citizens are advised to take extreme precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways.

Tourists, and travelers are also advised to remain cautious during this period, checking weather and road conditions before traveling.

The NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

