NDMA alerts depts as Monsoon Rains expected in KP, GB & Murree in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday anticipated more rains, wind and thundershower with isolated heavy rains in Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) from August 18th and 19th.

"Torrential rains may generate Flash Flooding in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, and Swabi," a news release said.

The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides.

The NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations. Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.