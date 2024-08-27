- Home
NDMA Alerts For Expected Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Likely To Cause Flooding In Punjab, KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday anticipated more heavy rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds in most parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 26th to 28th.
"Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan Districts of Punjab and Increase in flows are expected in Major Nullah/Streams of the Swat, Dir, Mardan, Kohistan, Buner, Galliyat, Peshawar, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Batagram, Kohat, Orakzai, Khyber, D.I. Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," the NDMA news release said.
Heavy downpour, windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.
NDMA urges all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flash and urban flooding as well. NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations. Tourists and travelers are advised to avoid travelling to these areas during forecaste period.
The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.
