NDMA alerts for measures in the wake of rain prediction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to alert federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure prerequisite measures to amicably tackle the predicted rain, wind and thunderstorm to be occured due to a westerly wave intruding into the weather system of the region.

The Authority issued the advisory in the light of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) weather forecast that informed that a westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country on March 16 and would grip upper and central parts on March 17 and likely to persist until March 20.

Under the influence of this weather system, the forecast predicted that during the time span of March 16-20 (Thursday to Monday) Rain-Wind-Dust and Thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall & hailstorm) was expected in the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa namely Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab, including Islamabad, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar.

However, under the same weather system from March 17-19 (Friday to Monday), Rain-Wind-Dust and Thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall & hailstorm) was expected in the districts of Punjab including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang,Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur.

In Sindh, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Karachi.

In Balochistan, Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman and Pishin were to be impacted by the weather system.

Keeping in view the PMD weather forecast, the NDMA advised all stakeholders concerned to remain vigilant against possible hazards.

Moreover, it added that Wind-Hailstorm may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops.

The possibility of landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat could not be ruled out during the forecast period alongwith increased likelihood of traffic disruptions.

It also underlined that the day temperature was likely to fall 06 to 08 °C during the spell.

All PDMAs, GBDMA, SDMA and ICT Administration, NHA, NH&MP, FWO, Rescue 1122, line departments, Ministries and Federal agencies were required to undertake measures as per respective mandate. However, following was to be ensured by all concerned in addition to measures deemed appropriate as per on ground situation /and requirements: including to ensure widespread circulation of alerts and advisories, especially in local languages, to raise awareness and sensitize travellers / tourists and local communities in at-risk/ vulnerable areas.

Moreover, the quarters concerned should coordinate with relevant district and municipal administrations to ensure mitigation measures for flash/ urban flooding and to secure or remove billboards/ hoardings in view thunderstorm / high winds.

Moreover, ensure adequate awareness for formers regarding impacts on standing crops, and engage local communities at traditionally / historically dangerous / hazard-prone sites to enable round the clock monitoring and establish feedback mechanism for early warnings and alerts for at-risk population.

It added that the PDMA and DDMAs to arrange and preplace necessary inventory and other essentials at strategic locations / vulnerable/ choke points in coordination with NH&MP / NHA / FWO, local C&W, Rescue 1122 and line departments.

It also advised to ensure a pro-active approach by diverting traffic, providing alternate routes, imposing move / travel restrictions, to avert any situation of road closure with stranded people.

The local administrations should assess and plan deployment of additional resources and exercise control over traffic leading to and in vicinity of vulnerable / choke points / tourist spots / attractions to prevent losses / damages and save precious lives and ensure that tourists / visitors / travellers in at-risk / affected areas be apprised / forewarned about forecasted weather and road conditions in coordination with NH&MP / LEAs / NHA / FWO / C&W.

The tourists / visitors / travellers to check PMD Weather Forecast for information on snowfall / rain and for road conditions/ landslides/ high flow in seasonal nullahs from control rooms, helplines, websites and social media platforms of NH&MP / NHA / FWO / DDMAs / PDMAs and C&W before undertaking journeys.

The travellers on Provincial & National Highways in at-risk / affected areas be forewarned of adverse conditions and detoured to safe waiting areas under guidance of respective PDMAs, Local Authorities, National Highway & Motorway Police, LEAs etc.

Moreover, the departments concerned should ensure availability of emergency services personnel during the forecasted period, ensure immediate stocking of basic commodities especially in regions that are likely to get cut-off during snowfall and landslides.

The medical resources including paramedics, equipment and medicine be deployed as per the vulnerability / risks identified in different regions to meet respective regionalrequirements and it should be ensured round the clock monitoring of situation through emergency operations centers (EOCs) with regular feedback toPEOCs and NEOC.