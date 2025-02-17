Open Menu

NDMA Alerts GB, KP For Proactive Safety Measures To Tackle Avalanche Risks

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged residents and visitors in the Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions to stay vigilant and take proactive safety measures during peak avalanche season from December to March.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued detailed guidelines aimed at reducing the risks posed by avalanches in Pakistan's northern areas, particularly Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These regions are part of the Hindukush-Karakoram-Himalayan (HKH) mountain ranges, which are heavily glaciated and highly susceptible to avalanches. Such natural disasters, frequently caused by heavy snowfall, strong winds, or human activities, can travel at speeds of 90–120 kph, presenting serious threats to lives and infrastructure.

The NDMA has identified dramatic changes in weather, unstable snow conditions, snow accumulating on rocks or open slopes, and rapidly increasing temperatures as key warning signs for avalanches.

To prepare for potential risks, the authority recommends staying informed through weather forecasts and avalanche warnings, learning how to use safety and rescue equipment, and traveling wisely by avoiding avalanche-prone areas and hiring local guides.

In case of an avalanche, wear a helmet, use a torch, and deploy an avalanche airbag.

Try to anchor yourself by grabbing a tree or rock. Swim to stay on top using arm and leg motions, and signal for help by yelling or making noise.

Additionally, the NDMA emphasizes the importance of taking first aid training for treating hypothermia and other cold-related injuries. In case of an avalanche emergency, residents and visitors can contact the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) at 05811-922030, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority (KP DMA) at 05822-921536, or Rescue 1122 by dialing 1122.

The NDMA is also working on long-term mitigation strategies, including structural measures, public awareness campaigns, technology integration, controlled avalanches, and avalanche-resistant designs. Tourists are urged to adhere to safety protocols, including obtaining permits and following marked paths. By working together, communities, tourists, and authorities can reduce the risks posed by avalanches and ensure a safer winter season in Pakistan's northern regions.

