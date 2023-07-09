NDMA alerts local admin after India released water in River River

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an advisory to the local administration and masses along Ravi River after India released around 185,000 cusecs of water from Ujh Barrage.

The NDMA in its flood update issued here, said as per the Permanent Commission on Indus Water (PCIW), India has released approximately 185,000 cusecs water from Ujh Barrage (River Ravi).

As per the previous record, last year India had also released 173,000 cusecs and approximately one-third of the released water i.

e. 60,000 cusecs reached at Jassar causing Low Flood level (gauging point on River Ravi).

Therefore as per the PCIW, considering previous record around 65,000 cusecs is expected to reach within next 20-24 hours.

"Likely Impact: As per flood limits of River Ravi at Jassar, LOW FLOOD in the flood plain areas is expected," the NDMA said.

As per the NDMA's guidelines, local administration was vigilantly monitoring situation till July 20th.

Moreover, the public was advised to stay informed and follow guidelines from relevant administration.

