NDMA alerts provincial departments to ensure preparedness measures after rain-thunderstorm forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an advisory alert to all the federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure disaster preparedness measures after the met office issued a rain-thunderstorm forecast from May 22 to 26.

The NDMA advisory report said that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that a westerly wave was likely to enter the western and upper parts of the country on May 22, which was likely to persist throughout the week i.e. till May 26, resulting in precipitation with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, from May 22 (evening/night) to May 26, wind-dust/thunderstorm and rain with likely hailstorms (and isolated heavy falls) is expected in the regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Punjab.

In addition, from May 23 (evening/night) to May 26, the aforementioned weather to prevail in Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T. Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Okara, Sahiwal, Lahore, R.Y. Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, D.G. Khan and Rajanpur and also in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

From May 22 (evening/night) to May 24, wind-dust or thunderstorm and rainfall is expected in Balochistan and Sindh.

In light of the forecast shared by PMD, the following specific impacts are expected namely heavy hailstorms or thunderstorms that could endanger lives (human & livestock) and property.

Dust storm/windstorm may cause damage to loose structures such as under-construction buildings, hoardings and tall trees etc.

Strong winds may cause damage to standing crops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and AJ&K between May 23 to 25. High temperatures are likely to subside during the wet spell.

Tourists are advised to plan their activities accordingly, as heavy rainfall may induce/cause landslides/avalanches and disrupt traffic flow.

General public is advised to remain in safe places during the dust/wind/thunderstorm.

As per the advisory, all provincial, GB, and state disaster management authorities (PDMAs/GBDMA/SDMA respectively) and ICT Administration, NHA, NH&MP, FWO, Rescue-1122, Line Departments, Ministries and Federal Agencies are required to undertake measures as per respective mandates.

However, the following is to be ensured by all concerned in addition to measures deemed appropriate as per on-ground situation/ requirements: Local administrations to assess and plan deployment of additional resources and exercise control over traffic leading to and in the vicinity of vulnerable/choke points/tourist spots/attractions.

Local administrations/DDMAs/Rescue officials to identify and secure loose infrastructure such as buildings under constructions and advertisement hoardings etc. to prevent losses/damages and save precious lives.

Engage local communities at traditionally/historically dangerous/hazard-prone sites to enable round-the-clock monitoring and establish feedback mechanisms for early warnings and alerts for at-risk populations.

Coordinate with relevant district and municipal administrations to ensure mitigation & preparedness measures against landslides/flash flooding/hill torrents and to secure or remove billboards/hoardings in view of thunderstorms/high winds/ hailstorms.

Farmers (Crops and Livestock). Ensure adequate awareness for farmers and cattle/sheep herders regarding adverse impacts on standing crops & livestock.

Farmers are to be advised to take all necessary mitigative and precautionary measures to safeguard their crops, i.e. timely harvesting, safe storage or any other precaution from adverse effects of thunderstorms/hailstorms.

Cattle/sheep herders are to be advised to undertake necessary mitigative and precautionary measures to protect their livestock, i.e. safe sheltering or any other precaution from adverse effects of thunderstorms/hailstorms.

Travelers on Provincial & National Highways in at-risk/affected areas be forewarned of adverse conditions and be guided towards/detoured to safe waiting areas under the guidance of respective PDMAs, Local Authorities, NH&MP, LEAs etc.

In light of possible high flows in seasonal nullahs, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) ensure the regulation of level crossing points and diversion of traffic in coordination with local administrations/ DDMAs and NHA and FWO.